Parliament of Azerbaijan approves annual report on gender equality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has discussed the activity of the executive body controlling gender equality in 2023 at today's session, Trend reports.

Bahar Muradova, representing the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, shared the information.

It was highlighted that, in line with Article 20 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Guarantees of Gender Equality," the report from the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs for the year 2023 details the efforts undertaken in the past year to fulfill international obligations concerning the primary areas of state policy in this domain, along with the progress dynamics in comparison to previous years.

After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.

