Baku hosts meeting within NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. An annual summarizing meeting with the DEEP delegation was held in Baku within NATO's "Defense Education Enhancement Programme," Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed the development of the educational system at the National Defense University (NDU), the exchange of last year's experience, as well as the topics of the international scientific conference to be organized by the university on October 7–10 of the current year.

The meetings held at the National Defense University’s educational institutions were attended by local and foreign experts in the field of education and representatives of the university.

The delegation commended the innovations implemented in the field of education at the National Defense University and had a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for further cooperation.

