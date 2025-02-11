Azerbaijani military showcases excellence in AMAN-25 exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. AMAN-25 multinational exercise held with the participation of a group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ servicemen in Karachi, Pakistan, continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MOD).

"Following the exercise plan, the underwater offense and underwater defense groups of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces demonstrated high professionalism in conducting anti-terrorist operations in human settlements and ship seizure operations on the high seas, as well as neutralizing unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices in various areas.

During the AMAN-25 multinational exercise held under the motto “Together for Peace”, Azerbaijani naval special forces successfully fulfill all assigned tasks," the MOD statement reads.

