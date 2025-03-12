Azerbaijan's Presidential Pardon Commission holds another meeting (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The next, fourth in row for this year, meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of Azerbaijan took place today, reviewing over 100 petitions, the commission's member Rashad Majid told Trend.

He noted that the meeting reviewed petitions from persons convicted in connection with road accidents.

"Each petition was reviewed and decisions were made. The commission will continue its work in the coming weeks," added Majid.

Earlier this year, the commission held three meetings, reviewing more than 300 petitions.

