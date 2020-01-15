Azerbaijan’s revenues from Formula 1 races revealed

15 January 2020 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competitions, which were held in Baku in 2016-2019, brought the country $506.3 million worth of revenues, Nigar Arpadarai, head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), said at a press conference in Baku on the results of Formula 1 races, Trend reports.

Arpadarai noted that this figure goes for both direct and indirect revenues, which consist of expenses of Baku guests who came to watch the races.

