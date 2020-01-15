Azerbaijan’s revenues from Formula 1 races revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competitions, which were held in Baku in 2016-2019, brought the country $506.3 million worth of revenues, Nigar Arpadarai, head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), said at a press conference in Baku on the results of Formula 1 races, Trend reports.

Arpadarai noted that this figure goes for both direct and indirect revenues, which consist of expenses of Baku guests who came to watch the races.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news