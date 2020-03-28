Total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

Trend:

The total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus currently stands at 91,442,445 manat, Trend reports.

Reportedly, among persons who made the donations to the Fund, 1,115 are legal entities, and 2,641 are individuals.

The Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was established by decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on March 19.

The Fund aims to stem the spread of coronavirus and provide financial assistance to measures being implemented in order to prevent the spread of the infection in Azerbaijan.