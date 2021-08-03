German retail turnover up 4.2 pct in June: Destatis

The turnover of Germany's retail enterprises increased by 4.2 percent in June month-on-month, according to provisional data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The non-food retail sector recorded "significant increases" with real sales adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects rising 8.7 percent month-on-month, according to Destatis.

Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods retailers, which were particularly affected by store closures, saw sales soar 70.5 percent compared with May. According to Destatis, sales in this sector rose above pre-crisis levels for the first time since the pandemic.

The positive development was "probably due to the continuing decline of the COVID-19 incidence in all of Germany" and to the partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions triggered by the federal emergency brake, Destatis noted.

COVID-19 infection figures in Germany, however, are on the rise again. The seven-day incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases has more than tripled since early July and reached 17.8 per 100,000 people on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

Although the consumer sentiment index in Germany remains close to its two-year high, rising infections and a slowing vaccination campaign are projected to make consumer sentiment in August "cloud over again," the German Retail Federation (HDE) said on Monday.