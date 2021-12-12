Design works underway on Nakhchivan section of railway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Design work is underway in the Nakhchivan section of the railway, which will connect Nakhchivan with other parts of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told journalists, Trend reports.
According to him the main issue is in the part of this railway passing through the territory of Armenia, and negotiations are currently underway in this regard.
"As you know, the Armenian railway is leased by Russia until 2038. The negotiations can start after an agreement on the opening of communications is implemented," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkish FM shares post on 18th death anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan
Azerbaijan takes measures to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and VAT in 2022
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev on Instagram (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
U.S. Congressmen call on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia
Azerbaijan faced information, hybrid and psychological wars from first days of independence - president's aide