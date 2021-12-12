Design works underway on Nakhchivan section of railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Design work is underway in the Nakhchivan section of the railway, which will connect Nakhchivan with other parts of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told journalists, Trend reports.

According to him the main issue is in the part of this railway passing through the territory of Armenia, and negotiations are currently underway in this regard.

"As you know, the Armenian railway is leased by Russia until 2038. The negotiations can start after an agreement on the opening of communications is implemented," he said.