Volume of electricity generated by municipal solid waste incineration announced in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The thermal power plant at the Baku municipal solid waste incineration plant, commissioned in 2021, generates 231.5 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, Tamiz Shahar OJSC told Trend.

"This electricity is transmitted through high-voltage power transmission lines to the power grid of Baku city. In terms of production capacity, this plant is considered to be the largest enterprise of its kind in Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Its operations comply with the strictest standards of the European Union in the field of environmental protection," said the statement.

It notes that from the date of commissioning until the end of 2021, the plant disposed of more than four million tons of municipal solid waste, and its power plant produced 1.5 million megawatt hours of electricity.