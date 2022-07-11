WB developing new framework document of partnership with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The World Bank (WB) is developing the new framework document of partnership with Azerbaijan, WB’s Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Europe and Central Asia Sarah Michael told Trend.

According to Michael, the document will outline the priorities for the next five years.

"We plan to model it according to Azerbaijan’s 2023 strategy. Among the priorities identified by the Azerbaijani government is the green growth, new economic growth models, green private sector, building the human capital, and the environment," she said.

"We support those priorities globally, and will do so in Azerbaijan as well. This is the process of the strategy development, which will help identify exactly what we need to focus on. It depends on what the government will ask us to focus on," the official stressed.

Michael noted that WB is a bank of reconstruction and development, so the support for the post-conflict territories is one of the most important priorities of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"This issue is very essential in our cooperation and we are waiting for the government to define the priority areas," added the country manager.