Azerbaijan's Vegetable Institute, Latvian Life Sciences University sign MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Latvia University of Life Sciences and Technologies and the Scientific Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has been signed in Baku, Latvian Minister of Agriculture Kaspars Gerhards wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan.

"MoU between the Latvian University of Life Sciences and Technologies and Scientific Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan was signed during the meeting between Latvian and Azerbaijani Ministers of Agriculture, Kaspars Gerhards and Inam Karimov respectively," the minister wrote.