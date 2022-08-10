Azerbaijan's CBA making regular structural changes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The regular structural changes have been made in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

Department of Chairman's office was abolished. In addition, Anar Mansurov was appointed to the position of Director of the Financial Management Department.

Earlier the Central Bank's Corporate Management Department has been renamed the Corporate Management and Secretariat Department. Furthermore, the Strategic and Project Management Department and Resolution Division have been established on the basis of the CBA's Financial Monitoring Department.

Arif Shiraliyev has been appointed as head of the Strategic and Project Management Department.

In addition, four more departments have been created – the New Building Construction Division, the Licencing Division, the Information and Cyber Security Division, and the Operational Risks Division.

Elvin Shahverdiyev has been appointed to the position of head of the Information and Cyber Security Division, and Elnur Allahverdiyev has been promoted to the post of head of the Licensing Division.

Earlier, the Central Bank's Administrative Department has been renamed the Administrative and Procurement Department, and Farhad Valiyev was appointed to the post of head of the department.

Moreover, the Insurance Supervision Department's name has been changed to the Insurance Activity Policy and Supervision Department, whereas the Capital Market Supervision Department has been renamed the Capital Market Activity Policy and Supervision Department.