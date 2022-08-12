Azerbaijan's CBA making regular structural changes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee was created by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via CBA.

The committee is a collegial body that regulates and coordinates the operational activities of the structural units of the Central Bank in the development and implementation of monetary and currency policy, regulation and control of financial markets. At the meetings of the committee, recommendations are made to the management board on the operational framework of monetary and exchange rate policy, parameters of monetary policy instruments, proposals on macro- and micro prudential policy, decisions on the management and regulation of probable crisis situations based on a deep, comprehensive diagnosis of financial stability risks, and appropriate decisions are made. The Committee is headed by the Chairman of the CBA. The members of the committee are the heads of the areas directly involved in the development and implementation of monetary, exchange rate, and financial stability policy," CBA informs.