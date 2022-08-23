Launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan to increase share of non-cash payments in total turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Launch of Google Pay will significantly increase share of non-cash payment in the total turnover of Azerbaijan, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, this type of payments is also the safest, because the phone owner needs to first provide an appropriate password, fingerprint or biometric data to make the payment.

"Android devices in Azerbaijan today account for 70 percent. Thus, the launch of Google Pay will significantly increase the share of non-cash payments in the total turnover," Gurdal added.

He stressed that the company will present appropriate discounts for MasterCard cardholders in Azerbaijan.