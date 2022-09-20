Azerbaijan increasing number of electronic services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The number of electronic services is increasing in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the first meeting of the autumn session of 2022 of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, draft amendments to the laws ‘On deposit insurance’, ‘On state register of real estate’, ‘On banks’ and ‘On highways’ were discussed in the first reading.

So, the bills envisioning amendments have been prepared in accordance with paragraph 4.2 of the ‘National action plan to promote open government for 2020-2022’, approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 27, 2020.

In order to eliminate the problems of citizens on the collection and submission of documents or information, reduce loss of time, further increase the functionality e-government information system and strengthen interdepartmental e-integration, laws covering various areas are envisaged to be amended accordingly.

According to paragraph 4.2 of the ‘National action plan’, if a document or information necessary for the provision of public service is available in another public institution, it’s necessary to ensure enshrining of this principle in the sectoral regulatory legal acts, as well as to increase the number of electronic services based on this principle in order to receive this document or information from the relevant state institution through the electronic government information system without a request from a citizen.

In this regard, it became necessary to reflect this provision in the sectoral legislation, which will ultimately make it more functional.