Enterprises from Russia's Adygea Republic keen on promoting products in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijani enterprises held a meeting with the business mission from Russia's Republic of Adygea at the Country Office of the Russian Export Center (REC), Trend reports citing the Trade Representation of Russia in Azerbaijan.

Following the negotiations, Azerbaijani companies showed great interest in purchasing Adygea salt, corn seeds for making popcorn, juice, and lemonade.

During the meeting, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov and Representative of the Russian Export Center Nikolay Bondov offered recommendations for working in the Azerbaijani market, pointed out the REC's financial and non-financial tools to support exporters, as well as identified additional niches for promoting the products of Adygean manufacturers.

As part of the business mission program, Adygea's enterprises held individual B2B negotiations with Azerbaijani companies, retail chains, and the largest food distributors. The participants viewed the activities of a number of local enterprises.

Adygean companies are keen on launching joint projects in new fields, on improving conditions, as well as on enhancing the supply volume.

The delegation includes representatives of the Southern Alliance Corporation LLC (juice products, vegetable purees, canned products), IP Khuazhev A.Z. (Adyghe salt, spices), Maykopskaya Lemonade Factory LLC (non-alcoholic beverages: soft drinks, mineral water, drinking water), Krasnodaragroalliance LLC (corn kernels, popcorn-corn), Master Class LLC (parquet products, lumber, and sliced ​​veneer).