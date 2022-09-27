Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani minister, German ambassador discuss trade & economic co-op (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 27 September 2022 17:45 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Germany’s Ambassador Ralf Horlemann discussed trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the minister’s Twitter publication.

According to Jabbarov, the parties also discussed the current state and development directions of the economic partnership, as well as the prospects of expanding relations between the countries in the fields of investment, energy, Twinning projects and business support.

