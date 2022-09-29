Azerbaijan prepares new bill on entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A new bill on entrepreneurship has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The bill ‘On the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises’ was put up for discussion at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

In accordance with paragraph 10 of Part I of the Azerbaijani Constitution’s Article 94, the bill regulates relations in the field of development of micro-, small and medium-sized entrepreneurship, as well as determines the forms of state support in this field.

The bill consisting of five chapters and 15 articles defines the conditions for providing support to micro, small and medium-sized businesses, the forms of their support, the procedure for its provision and assessment, and the responsibility for violating the law in this field.