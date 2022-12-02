Azerbaijan eyes boosting cargo transshipment through Port of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The annual cargo transshipment capacity of the Port of Baku will reach up to 25 million tons per year following the implementation of the second phase of its construction, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said on December 2, Trend reports.

Hummatov made the remark during the opening ceremony of the project on ‘Support for improvement of operational capabilities of Port of Baku and implementation of Green Port concept’ in Baku.

According to him, the annual transshipment capacity through the port is currently 15 million tons per year, while the total volume of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan has grown by 75 percent in recent years.

The deputy minister noted that the role of Azerbaijan in the international transportation of goods has grown significantly.

“Investments in the development of rail and road transport continue. Active work is also being carried out on the liberated lands. In this regard, I would like to note the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband road, which is planned to be completed by the end of next year," Hummatov said.

He also emphasized cooperation with the EU, noting that a joint project with the EU on road safety is already being implemented.