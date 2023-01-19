Azercell’s professionals shared their experience with the students of the "IT-Academy" (PHOTO)

Azercell’s specialists held a training session for the students of the "IT-Academy" project at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University . The seminar included such topical issues as "Orientation of new specialists in IT" and "Build your own brand".

The training covered about 60 students of the "IT-Academy" project, which was initiated jointly by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within the event, Vahida Orujova, an expert on Transformation and Organizational Development of Azercell's Human Resources Department and a trainer of Azercell Academy, and Fakhri Gurbanov, Transformation Consultant of Azercell's Human Resources Department, gave participants the tools to build a successful career, discussed professional development opportunities in the IT industry as well as responded their questions.

It should be noted that "Azercell Telecom" LLC, which continuously contributes to the academic and professional development of the new generation of IT specialists in the country, will continue its activities in this direction.