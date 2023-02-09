EU twinning project improves Azerbaijan's phytosanitary norms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The twinning project on "Strengthening Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures in Azerbaijan" has brought the country closer to European standards, Director of the State Plant Protection Service of Latvia Kristine Lomakina said at a conference on the project results, Trend reports.

According to Lomakina, thanks to the project, plant protection and conditions for their production have improved in Azerbaijan, which has brought Azerbaijan closer to European standards in this area.

She also noted that innovations, as well as European practice, will improve economic relations between the EU countries and Azerbaijan.

"We worked with people and specialists, conducted trainings, shared innovations and introduced IT technologies into agriculture. This project will give impetus to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan," the official added.