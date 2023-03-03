BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Poland stands ready to share its experience in traffic safety with Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Bittel told reporters during today’s conference on the topic "Increasing road safety in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

"Improving road safety is one of the key topics on the Poland-Azerbaijan agenda. The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure will work hard in this area. The mentioned project envisages the reduction in the number of road traffic victims, and in our country, we have already achieved quite a big success that we want to spread in Azerbaijan now," he said.

According to him, safe road transport is a critical aspect of the countries' development, and achieving safety in a more organized manner is among the major success factors.

As Shahin Ismayilov, the head of the International Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, earlier noted, this project should be implemented within two years – until October 2024. The project budget stands at one million euros.