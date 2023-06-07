Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint venture Azting granted status of resident of Yevlakh pilot agro-park - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint venture “Azting” LLC has been granted the status of a resident of the Yevlakh pilot agro-park, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“As part of a joint investment project with Uzbekistan, it is planned to create a mulberry farm on an area of 19.98 hectares. The project with an investment volume of 170,000 manats will provide permanent jobs for five people and seasonal jobs for another 50,” the minister’s publication says.

At present, work is underway to create 51 agro-parks in 32 regions of Azerbaijan. 34 agro-parks specialize in crop production, 14 in crop and livestock production, one in livestock production and two in the processing industry. Of these, 44 have already started their activities and others are undergoing design or construction work.