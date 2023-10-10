Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves grew by 14.9 percent and reached $67.5 billion from January through September 2023, chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

"The CBA's foreign currency reserves grew by more than 4 percent to $9.8 billion from January through September 2023," he noted.

The data from the CBA shows that foreign exchange reserves amounted to over $9.77 billion as of September 29, 2023, and as of August 31, 2023, they were $9.36 billion.

The CBA's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $9 billion in 2022, which was $1.9 billion (27 percent) more year-on-year.