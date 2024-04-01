Romania, Azerbaijan to continue expanding strategic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijan and Romania have a strategic alliance, and there is numerous potential for further successful cooperation, Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Ioan Burduja and Azerbaijani co-chair of the commission, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said in a joint communiqué, Trend reports.

They made the remarks at the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held in Baku.



Babayev stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, the partnership has been steadily growing.



He emphasized that the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership has been in place since 2009, with the Joint Action Plan for Strategic Partnership being implemented since 2011.



According to him, more than 60 cooperation instruments have been signed between the countries, and trade turnover continues to rise, increasing by 29.3 percent last year.

Burduja pointed out that Romania attaches special importance to the constant expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan and expressed hope that the current meeting would contribute to this direction.

Meanwhile, the topics of the meeting in Baku include cooperation in energy (key), transportation, investment, agriculture, social, educational, humanitarian, infrastructural, construction, and other spheres.

Earlier, the Romanian delegation visited the ASAN Center and considered the experience of such a structure's operation important.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel