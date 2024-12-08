Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia review co-op on energy transition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud as part of his visit to the country, Mikail Jabbarov wrote on the social network X, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Saudi Arabia, we had the privilege of meeting His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, the Kingdom's Minister of Energy. Our discussions focused on the priority areas of our countries' green energy agendas, the successful outcomes of our joint initiatives in this field, and their mutual benefits. We also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration through potential projects aimed at advancing the energy transition," the ministry said.