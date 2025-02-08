European Commission greenlights funding for Spain’s hydrogen refueling network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The European Commission has approved full funding for Scale Gas, a subsidiary of Enagás, to establish six renewable hydrogen refueling stations in Spain, Trend reports.

Each station will have a capacity of 1,000 kg of hydrogen per day and will be integrated into the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) along the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors.

The project, named ECOhynet, will receive over 8 million euros from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), part of a total investment exceeding 26 million euros. These stations will supply hydrogen produced from renewable sources, supporting both light and heavy vehicles with pressures of 350 and 700 bars.

Scale Gas applied for funding in September 2024 to expand alternative fuel infrastructure across Spain. The European Commission’s broader investment includes nearly 422 million euros for 39 projects deploying alternative fuel infrastructure across Europe’s transport network.

This funding follows an earlier 75.8 million euro allocation to Enagás for studies on Spain’s Hydrogen Backbone Network and the H2Med corridor, strengthening Europe's push towards sustainable and green transport solutions.