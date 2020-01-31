Russian company starts modernization of Syrdarya thermal power plant in Uzbekistan

31 January 2020 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey reduces LPG import from Russia
Turkey 15:12
Kazakhstan, Russia talk importance of co-op in industry, energy
Business 10:58
Azercosmos strikes new deal to broadcast Russian TV channels (PHOTO)
ICT 30 January 14:41
Russia's VEB provides loan to Uzbek bank for HPP construction
Finance 30 January 13:28
Russia and China are working on virus vaccine
Russia 29 January 14:12
Russia's Astrakhan pins high hopes to boost co-op with Turkmenistan
Business 28 January 18:12
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs, Ukrainian trade chamber ink memo (PHOTO)
Economy 19:49
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:47
Export of Turkish steel, cement to Turkmenistan increases
Business 19:31
Attention to development of bird watching tourism increasing (PHOTO)
Society 19:07
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen industrial company eyes to expand its product variety
Business 18:34
Cargo turnover in Georgia increases
Transport 18:22
Airbus to pay $3.98 billion to settle bribery cases
Europe 18:13
Pensions and allowances increase in Uzbekistan
Finance 18:12
Number of bee hives in Azerbaijan grows
Business 18:12