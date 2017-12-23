Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

23 December 2017 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 11

1.7000

Dec. 18

1.7001

Dec. 12

1.7000

Dec. 19

1.7001

Dec. 13

1.7001

Dec. 20

1.7001

Dec. 14

1.7001

Dec. 21

1.7001

Dec. 15

1.7001

Dec. 22

1.7001

Average weekly

1.70006

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.015 manats or 0.75 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00988 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 11

2.0024

Dec. 18

1.9994

Dec. 12

2.0012

Dec. 19

2.0048

Dec. 13

1.9983

Dec. 20

2.0132

Dec. 14

2.0116

Dec. 21

2.0176

Dec. 15

2.0032

Dec. 22

2.0144

Average weekly

2.00334

Average weekly

2.00988

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.35 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02894 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 11

0.0287

Dec. 18

0.0289

Dec. 12

0.0288

Dec. 19

0.029

Dec. 13

0.0287

Dec. 20

0.0289

Dec. 14

0.0290

Dec. 21

0.0289

Dec. 15

0.0289

Dec. 22

0.029

Average weekly

0.02882

Average weekly

0.02894

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.005 manats or 1.1 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44354 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 11

0.4436

Dec. 18

0.4402

Dec. 12

0.4429

Dec. 19

0.4443

Dec. 13

0.4424

Dec. 20

0.4434

Dec. 14

0.4459

Dec. 21

0.4446

Dec. 15

0.4379

Dec. 22

0.4452

Average weekly

0.44254

Average weekly

0.44354

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 18.7266 manats or by 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2147.61906 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec. 11

2122.9260

Dec. 18

2134.5691

Dec. 12

2115.7350

Dec. 19

2146.4188

Dec. 13

2114.4144

Dec. 20

2148.7054

Dec. 14

2138.5048

Dec. 21

2155.1063

Dec. 15

2132.8265

Dec. 22

2153.2957

Average weekly

2124.88134

Average weekly

2147.61906

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 25 November 11:04
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 12 November 12:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 23 September 14:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 5 August 15:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 22 July 11:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 15 July 13:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 24 June 11:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 20 May 13:17
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 1-5
Oil&Gas 8 May 11:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 8 April 12:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 4 March 15:23
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 18 February 16:13
Azerbaijani oil prices for Feb. 6-10
Oil&Gas 11 February 14:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11 February 13:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 4 February 12:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 24 December 2016 16:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10 December 2016 17:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 27 November 2016 13:36