Transport - most important sector of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op

One of the important directions in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is the transport sector, Turkmen ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev said at the briefing in Baku Jan. 24.

"In this regard, the advantage of our countries is connected with the geographical location,” he said. “Transport corridors, including Silk Road, stretch through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.”

“Taking into account these factors, as well as the intentions of the presidents of our countries, the cooperation of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the transport sector will continue to develop,” Ishanguliyev said.

After the completion of all construction work in the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement and the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port in Turkmenistan, the cargo transportation volume will greatly increase,” the ambassador added.

"To date, we are actively using railway communication, as well as ferry-car service, through which we establish ties between Asia and Europe," he added.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in 2017 amounted to $164.1 million, $54.1 million of which accounted for exports from Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, $110 million - imports of Turkmen goods to Azerbaijan.

