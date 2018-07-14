Uzbekistan presents investment conditions of its Jizzakh region to foreign investors

Representatives of a number of large foreign companies arrived in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region to become familiar with investment conditions and drafting cooperation agreements, Uzbek media outlets reported.

Representatives of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector and the leading economic sectors of Great Britain, Italy, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took part in the events and meetings held under the motto “Active cooperation” for two days.

On the first day the guests met with the khokim of the region E. Soliyev.

At the meeting, the UK company Sentinel Global made a proposal on cooperation in the field of consulting services for attracting foreign investors, the Italian company Paghera – in construction of recreation parks, water pools and interior design development, Azerbaijan’s company BM Logistics LLS in the spheres of agriculture, logistics, construction, tourism, the company of Kazakhstan Etihain LLP in the field of industry, construction, logistics, insurance services, the company ILP Group – in processing agricultural products and logistics, the Energy company – in the field of telecommunications services, the Antares Platinum company – in the field of industry, construction, oil and water processing.

Following the meeting, memorandums of intent were signed to establish cooperation in the areas of attracting foreign direct investment, industry, construction, services and logistics.

On the second day the guests visited the free economic zone Jizzakh, got acquainted with activities of enterprises Ming YuanSilu Industry, Jizzakh Kenteks and a battery factory. Foreign guests highly appreciated the conditions and opportunities provided by the country for implementation of investment projects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news