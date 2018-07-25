USAID providing support to agricultural sector of Uzbekistan

25 July 2018 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing assistance to Uzbek producers of fruits and vegetables in expanding their business in the domestic and international markets, Podrobno.uz reports.

The assistance is provided in establishing links between Uzbek companies and American suppliers of new materials and equipment, as well as the entry of these companies into new international markets so that they can increase exports of their products. Gold Dried Fruit Export LLC (GDF) is one of such companies.

GDF was founded in 2012 for the processing of fresh and production of dried and frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as their packaging and delivery to local and export markets.

GDF has purchased with the assistance of USAID a seedling stock from an American producer from California in order to improve the quality of walnuts. The company has also acquired agricultural machinery from the US in order to improve the efficiency of on-farm operations.

"Companies like the one we are visiting today are important because they create jobs throughout Uzbekistan and improve the quality of fruits and vegetables sold," Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Henry Ensher said during his visit. "USAID has supported for many years the development of the agricultural sector in Uzbekistan. USAID has worked together with the government of Uzbekistan to help manufacturers meet the requirements of international markets."

In order to expand the markets of GDF, USAID put the company in touch with potential buyers in export markets and provided advice on improving the quality of products. GDF signed letters of intent to export products with six Latvian and Lithuanian companies, worth over $17 million, as a result of a trade mission and a study tour on transport and logistics in the Baltic states, organized by USAID on April 9-14.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan supplies 8,000 pomegranate tree seedlings to Colombia
Economy news 12:27
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new bus route
Tourism 12:26
Uzbekistan OKs virtual bank cards, accentuates on anti-fraud systems
Economy news 12:19
Ipak Yuli - first Uzbek bank to implement German SAP's credit line solution
Economy news 11:52
Uzbekneftegaz starts gas extraction from second well of Kuyi Surgil field
Oil&Gas 11:27
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan aim at strategic partnership
Turkmenistan 11:27
Latest
Iraq to be Iran’s major gas export destination soon – envoy
Business 14:00
Tender: Iran’s carmaker to outsource homologation, validation tests for new products
Tenders 13:45
Kazakhstan reveals planned volume of gasoline output at three refineries
Oil&Gas 13:40
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 24
Oil&Gas 13:24
Kazakhstan Railways talks reason for revocation of its subsidiary’s rating by Moody's
Kazakhstan 13:01
Shymkent refinery to increase output by end of September
Oil&Gas 13:00
Rouhani turns down resignation of Iran's Budget Organization head
Politics 12:47
Azerbaijan supplies 8,000 pomegranate tree seedlings to Colombia
Economy news 12:27
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new bus route
Tourism 12:26