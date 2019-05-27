Gold production increases in Azerbaijan

27 May 2019 07:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

During the first four months of 2019, Azerbaijan produced 1,075 kilograms of gold, which is 14 percent more than in the first third last year, Trend reports referring to data from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Silver production in Azerbaijan increased by 15.4 percent during the reporting period, compared to the same period last year. According to statistics, the total volume of mined silver and concentrates amounted to 1,007 kilograms in January-April 2019. Meanwhile, about 1,480 kilograms of gold were mined over the same period last year.

Copper mining also increased by 27.8 percent, with 654.7 tons of copper ore and concentrates produced during the first 4 months of the current year.

As of May 1, 2019, finished copper ore stocks amounted to 462.8 kilograms, while those of gold ore amounted to 256.5 kilograms, and those of silver ore amounted to 299.9 kilograms.

There are two companies operating in the sphere of mining of precious metals in Azerbaijan, namely the Anglo Asian Mining and the state-owned AzerGold company.

