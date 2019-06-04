Minor changes may be made to Azerbaijani Tax Code

4 June 2019 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Minor changes may be made to Azerbaijani Tax Code in 2019, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alakbarov told reporters in Baku on June 4, Trend reports.

He stressed that he is not in favor of frequent amendments to the laws, but they may be of a technical nature to improve existing mechanisms.

The new amendments to the Tax Code, which have entered into force in Azerbaijan since January 1, 2019, envisage additional benefits and tax preferences, as well as expansion of the tax base, the use of new generation cash registers, improvement of tax administration and other measures.

