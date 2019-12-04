ECO ministers adopt Baku Declaration on Agriculture in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Baku Declaration on Agriculture has been adopted at the sixth meeting of the agriculture ministers of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku, Trend reports from the event Dec. 4.

The declaration was adopted by ECO Chairman, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov.

During the adoption of the declaration, there were no objections from the participants.

The report of the sixth meeting of the ECO agriculture ministers, prepared at the 5th meeting of high-level experts, was also adopted.

The sixth meeting of the agriculture ministers of the ECO member countries took place in Baku.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli, Deputy Secretary General of the ECO Sayed Yahya Akhlaqi, agriculture ministers of member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, Kyrgyz Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Erkinbek Choduev, Uzbek Agriculture Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Tajik Agriculture Minister Izzatullo Sattori, as well as other ministers, senior officials and employees of the organization’s Secretariat, experts in the agricultural sector.

