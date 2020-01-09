Leading Kazakh regions by agricultural goods production named

9 January 2020 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh freight transportation operator to purchase spare parts to rolling stock via tender
Tenders 15:33
Prices of agricultural goods increase in Kazakhstan
Business 14:19
Azerbaijani farmers to be able to calculate their subsidies online
Business 14:09
Oil waste tank combusts in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 14:00
WB increases its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan
Business 12:34
Ambassador talks work of Iran businessmen in Kazakhstan, banking issues
Business 11:06
Latest
Albanian chairmanship to continue to reinforce OSCE’s conflict resolution engagement on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:03
World Bank decreases GDP growth forecast for Georgia
Business 16:00
Turkmenistan mulls prospects for co-op with SCO
Turkmenistan 15:54
ERIELL Group commissions new gas wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:48
EU resumes probe into Boeing-Embraer deal, sets new April 30 deadline
Europe 15:45
EU's Michel urges Iran's Rouhani to comply with nuclear deal
Europe 15:44
IHS Markit: Solar installation demand to rise in 2020
Oil&Gas 15:33
Kazakh freight transportation operator to purchase spare parts to rolling stock via tender
Tenders 15:33
Azerbaijani tourist companies participates in SATTE 2020 exhibition
Tourism 15:32