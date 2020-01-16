Minister: Population's income in Azerbaijan exceeds average annual inflation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Azerbaijan took great steps towards strengthening social protection in 2019, the country's Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at a press conference on the results of socio-economic development in 2019, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted that according to the results of work carried out in this direction, the nominal growth in population incomes was 7.4 percent and exceeded the average annual inflation (2.6 percent).

Moreover, the growth rate of the average monthly wage significantly exceeded the growth rate of household incomes, having amounted to 16.4 percent, which is associated with both an increase in wages and the legalization of relations between employees and employers in the labor market.

A press conference of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry on the results of the country's socio-economic development in 2019 is held on Jan. 16.

