Azerbaijan's exports of goods via “single window” up in January 2020

March 3

Azerbaijani goods worth $8.2 million were exported through a "single window" system in January 2020, which is 31.7 percent more compared to same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Export Review published by Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The total export value of Azerbaijan's products through a "single window" in 2019 amounted to $140.4 million, which is 6.4 percent less compared to 2018.

Switzerland leads among the countries importing Azerbaijani products through a "single window"; the country accounted for 60 percent of all exports. Switzerland is followed by Georgia (14 percent), Russia (13 percent), Kazakhstan (4 percent), Turkey and the UK (2 percent each). The total share of the remaining countries was 7 percent.

