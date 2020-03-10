Uzbekistan postpones Tashkent Law Spring Forum due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The International Legal Forum Tashkent Law Spring scheduled for April 23-25 has been postponed due to the threat of coronavirus proliferation, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

According to the report, the decision was taken to prevent the spread of cCOVID-19 among foreign guests and citizens of the country - participants of the forum.

This is not the first event postponed in Uzbekistan due to the threat of coronavirus. On the eve, the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports announced a temporary suspension of international events and sports competitions that were planned in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,000. Over 114,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 64,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

According to official data from the Uzbek Health Ministry, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus in the country.

