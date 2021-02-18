Israeli imports from China total 1.02 bln USD in January

Israeli imports from China, excluding diamonds, totalled 1.02 billion U.S. dollars in January, according to a report released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to data, Israeli imports from China in January increased by 30.8 percent from 780 million dollars recorded in January 2020.

Furthermore, compared to December 2020 when Israeli imports from China totalled 947 million dollars, this number rose by 7.7 percent in January 2021.

According to the data, Israeli exports to China amounted to 548.5 million dollars in January, compared to 355.4 million dollars in the same month last year.