Exports from Iran’s Qom Province climb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The value of exports from Iran's Qom Province amounted to $57 million during 4 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2021), Director for the Trade Department of the Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Qom Province, Mojtaba Farhadi told IRNA, Trend reports.

Farhadi emphasized that this is an increase of 42 percent in terms of value, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"So, the value of exports amounted to $40 million in the same period last Iranian year," he added.

The director noted that 63,000 tons of goods were exported from Qom Province during the 4 months. This is an increase of 115 percent compared to the same period last Iranian. So, 29,000 tons of goods were exported in the same period last Iranian year.

Farhadi also said that the number of countries which imported goods of Qom Province has increased from 25 to 40. Bulgaria, Syria, Kenya, Kuwait, Romania, Italy, Lebanon, Tajikistan, Macedonia, Spain, Qatar and Côte d'Ivoire are among the countries that Qom Province exports to.

According to the director, Afghanistan, Pakistan, the UAE, Germany, India, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are the important export markets of Iran's Qom Province, respectively.

"Rubber, metal products, light and heavy hydrocarbons, dairy products, copper wire, footwear, artificial fibers, aluminum and related products, equipment and zinc products are the main goods exported from Qom Province," he said.