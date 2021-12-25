Iran shares data on investment in Kashan Special Economic Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

The value of private investment in the Kashan Special Economic Zone in the Isfahan Province (central Iran) will reach 9 trillion rials (about $214 million) over the next two years (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024), the head of Kashan Special Economic Zone Behzad Kazemian said, Trend reports citing Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

According to Kazemian, as a result of investments by private companies and investors in the zone, 470 people will be employed.

"Meanwhile, the IMIDRO plans to spend 3.17 trillion rials (about $75.4 million) on the zone this year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022)," Kazemian added.

Iran's Kashan Special Economic Zone covers an area of 1,500 hectares. This zone will operate under the IMIDRO. It is planned to produce various industrial and mining products in the zone.

