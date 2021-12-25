Iran shares data on investment in Kashan Special Economic Zone

Business 25 December 2021 20:52 (UTC+04:00)
Iran shares data on investment in Kashan Special Economic Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The value of private investment in the Kashan Special Economic Zone in the Isfahan Province (central Iran) will reach 9 trillion rials (about $214 million) over the next two years (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024), the head of Kashan Special Economic Zone Behzad Kazemian said, Trend reports citing Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

According to Kazemian, as a result of investments by private companies and investors in the zone, 470 people will be employed.

"Meanwhile, the IMIDRO plans to spend 3.17 trillion rials (about $75.4 million) on the zone this year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022)," Kazemian added.

Iran's Kashan Special Economic Zone covers an area of 1,500 hectares. This zone will operate under the IMIDRO. It is planned to produce various industrial and mining products in the zone.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia sees increase in construction cost index
Georgia sees increase in construction cost index
Iran seeks to finance housing in suburbs to prevent illegal residents live in slums
Iran seeks to finance housing in suburbs to prevent illegal residents live in slums
Iran negotiating with Turkish, Chinese companies on housing construction - official
Iran negotiating with Turkish, Chinese companies on housing construction - official
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
No domestic cases of Omicron detected in Russia, Health Ministry says Russia 21:56
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 46 Other News 21:20
Iran shares data on investment in Kashan Special Economic Zone Business 20:52
Lukashenko, Putin discuss cooperation in sphere of defense Russia 20:41
Uzbekistan launching new Single Cross-border Money Transfers system Uzbekistan 20:10
Georgian President receives booster shot Georgia 20:06
Turkish companies interested to join large-scale infrastructure projects in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 20:01
Iran unveils details of exports from Kerman Province Business 20:00
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city Politics 20:00
Turkey, Qatar hold talks with Taliban for Kabul airport operations Turkey 19:27
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 19:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:49
Azerbaijan confirms 501 more COVID-19 cases, 1,092 recoveries Society 18:41
Director General of TASS news agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:26
President of Italy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:05
"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:26
First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:23
Azerbaijan upgrades army creation to fundamentally new development stage - Analysis Politics 16:56
Chairman of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:55
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin prices dip Finance 16:39
Georgia names most used transport for imports Georgia 14:34
Wissol Petroleum Georgia to reduce fuel prices Georgia 14:31
TAP talks on measures to reduce carbon footprint at PRT Oil&Gas 14:20
Georgia, Turkey expand free trade agreement Georgia 14:20
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer opens tender to rent cars Tenders 14:18
Georgia’s maritime export up in 11M2021 Georgia 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Society 14:14
Azerbaijan destroys smuggled goods of Armenian production - Customs Committee Economy 14:13
India considers investing in Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan railway line - PMO Transport 14:12
Azerbaijan reveals data on investments in fixed assets in Nakhchivan Economy 14:12
Classmates of President Ilham Aliyev congratulate him Politics 14:11
Car transshipment between Turkish Cesme and Italian Trieste revealed Turkey 14:11
Azerbaijan shares data on cargo transportation by sea Transport 14:09
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association's export revenues grow for 11M2021 Economy 14:05
Russia registers 981 Covid-related deaths in past 24 hours Russia 14:04
Azerbaijani banks increase total assets for 11M2021 Finance 14:02
First deputy head of Russian TASS News Agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:01
Chairman of US Ethnic Understanding Foundation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:59
Uzbek Central Bank reveals volume of liquid assets Uzbekistan 13:59
Turkmenistan intends to expand its chemical industry exports Business 13:53
President Alexander Lukashenko calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:26
Increase capital spending, India's Centre tells states Other News 13:00
VP Naidu pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary Other News 12:56
Expert talks impact of Turkish lira exchange rate on Azerbaijan's economy Economy 12:40
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 25 Georgia 12:27
Combat duty carried out at high level in liberated territories - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Society 12:27
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks Uzbekistan 12:14
‘Recall noble teachings of Jesus Christ’: PM Modi extends Christmas greetings Other News 12:01
Iran Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company boosts gas extraction Oil&Gas 11:45
Trade between Turkmenistan and Russia grows for 2021 - ambassador Business 11:25
Iran shares data on exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 11:16
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25 Finance 10:48
Azerbaijan unveils petroleum coke exports indicators for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan reports decrease in meat imports Economy 10:44
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for its Gemlik port in 11M2021 Turkey 10:43
Azerbaijani ports increase cargo handling Transport 10:42
Turkish FM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Iran's egg prices to increase by elimination of official foreign exchange rate - Union Business 10:38
Russia doubles Turkmen gas imports volume in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:35
Georgian Aqua Geo LTD announces tender on warehouse construction Tenders 10:11
Iran increasing cargo transportation via East Azerbaijan province Transport 10:01
Kazakhstan eyes diversifying trade flows with ECO countries Business 10:00
Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA US 09:57
Iran eyes private sector cooperation in INSTC Transport 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 09:52
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 11M2021 Turkey 09:42
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 24 Uzbekistan 09:40
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral co-op in electricity Business 09:38
Iran's SLAL shares data on imports Business 09:30
Uzbek Association plans to open brand stores in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 09:29
UK’s Metito Utilities Limited to construct sewage treatment facilities in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:27
Georgia’s TBC Bank sees significant increase in residential real estate transactions Georgia 09:23
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP Transport 09:21
91.2% of Azerbaijani citizens fully trust President Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY Politics 09:11
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan Arab World 08:52
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman Russia 08:33
Iran’s foreign trade record broken in 13th govt. Iran 08:17
Kyrgyzstan adds 44 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 07:44
UN chief welcomes de-escalation in northern Ethiopia World 06:51
Russia conducts successful salvo launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles Russia 06:08
Turkey confirms 18,910 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:26
Many dead as refugee vessels sink in Greek waters World 04:43
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana World 03:52
Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts - Turkish Minister Turkey 03:34
11 dead in refugee vessel tragedy off Greek island World 03:04
France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections Europe 02:20
Today, we entered new phase of army building work in Hadrut - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 02:11
Our people united around common goal and achieved what we wanted - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 02:06
Results of new economic path to be observed by summer: Erdogan Turkey 01:36
UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London Europe 00:47
Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation Iran 00:17
FX-protected Turkish lira deposits surpass $2.24B in value: Erdogan Turkey 24 December 23:39
Turkmenistan became one of the first countries to register the “Sputnik Light” vaccine Turkmenistan 24 December 23:24
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members pray in Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 22:32
Today, I am a little saddened that my father did not live to see this day - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 22:14
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev plant tree on territory of military unit in Hadrut Politics 24 December 21:37
President Ilham Aliyev sets example by doing 15 pull ups (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:29
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Instagram page on occasion of birthday of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:08
Azerbaijani President’s special rep talks work related to 'great return' of people to Karabakh region Politics 24 December 20:56
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 24 December 20:51
All news