Iran FM officially announces beginning of implementation of Iran-China long term deal

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 15

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Minister announced the beginning of the implementation of the Iran-China 25 year strategic agreement, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the announcement on his first official visit to China.

Iran Foreign Minister, following the meetings with senior Chinese officials during his two-day visit to Beijing, said the two sides agreed to announce the beginning of the implementation of the long-term pact.

“The two countries have made adequate arrangements to set the agreement in motion,” Amirabdollahian said among the reporters in Beijing after his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Amirabdollahian conveyed a message from Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Iran–China 25 year Cooperation Program or Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China is a 25-year cooperation agreement on the further development of Iran–China relations signed in Tehran by the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on 27 March 2021, the final details of the agreement have yet to be officially announced.