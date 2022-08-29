Business delegation from Russia's Chelyabinsk arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. A meeting of Russia's Chelyabinsk region business delegation with the Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov and Head of the Russian Export Center's representative office in Azerbaijan Nuri Guliyev took place in representative office of Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan.

The delegation, organized by Agency for International Cooperation of the Chelyabinsk Region, included heads of such enterprises as Oil Service LLC, Industrial Milling System LLC, Sotis LLC, Intersvyaz Ural LLC, Trading House of Automobile Plant Ural LLC, Ural Oil and Gas Industry Equipment LLC.

The trade representatives and Head of the Russian Export Center's representative office told the business mission about the most promising areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan and opportunities for developing business ties, and also advised entrepreneurs on the promotion of their products to the Azerbaijani market.

The business mission will have a large number of negotiations in the coming days, B2B meetings and visits to Azerbaijani enterprises. Careful joint preparation of the visit will allow Russia's Chelyabinsk enterprises to enter into export contracts.