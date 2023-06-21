Level of concluded contracts in public and private sectors equalizes for first time in Azerbaijan - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The level of contracts concluded in the public and private sectors has equalized for the first time in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the "Role of the state in the transition from oil capital to human capital" panel discussion within the framework of the "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum

"This important fact highlights the importance and opportunities that the private sector has in the country. The continued growth and development of private enterprises testify to their important role in the economic development of Azerbaijan," Aliyev said.

“This progress opens up new prospects for cooperation between the public and private sectors, contributing to strengthening the economic stability," he added.

The "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum has started its work in Baku today.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairman of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The event is also attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, deputies, and representatives of the media.