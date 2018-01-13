Kazakhstan ups oil production

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the volume of oil production in January-December 2017 amounted to 72.932 million tons, which is 11.2 percent more than in 2016, the statistics committee of the National Economy Ministry said in a message on Jan.13.

Over the past year, gas condensate was produced in the amount of 13.269 million tons (an increase of 6.5 percent compared to 2016), natural gas - 52.934 billion cubic meters (growth of 14.1 percent), coal - 111.111 million tons (growth of 7.8 percent), iron ore - 39.085 million tons (growth of 9.2 percent ), copper ore - 95.343 million tons (growth of 21.5 percent), gold ore - 19.725 million tons (growth of 6.1 percent), chrome concentrate - 4.579 million tons tons (growth of 10.4 percent).

The gasoline output in January-December 2017 amounted to 3,072 million tons, which is 4.2 percent more than in 2016.

In 2017, kerosene was produced in the amount of 299,500 tons (an increase of 16.7 percent compared to the previous year), liquefied propane and butane - 2,315 million tons (growth of 9.7 percent), gasoil - 4,409 million tons ( growth of 5.2 percent), fuel oil - 3,365 million tons (growth of 8.5 percent), ferroalloys - 1,947 million tons (6.6 percent growth), flat steel production - 2.73 million tons (growth of 0, 1 percent), refined lead - 147,300 tons (growth of 9.9 percent), zinc - 329,100 tons (growth of one percent), refined copper - 425,600 (growth of 4.2 percent ).

In Kazakhstan, the volume of electricity production in January-December 2017 amounted to 103.139 billion kW / h, which is 9 percent more than in 2016.

