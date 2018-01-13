Kazakhstan ups oil production

13 January 2018 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the volume of oil production in January-December 2017 amounted to 72.932 million tons, which is 11.2 percent more than in 2016, the statistics committee of the National Economy Ministry said in a message on Jan.13.

Over the past year, gas condensate was produced in the amount of 13.269 million tons (an increase of 6.5 percent compared to 2016), natural gas - 52.934 billion cubic meters (growth of 14.1 percent), coal - 111.111 million tons (growth of 7.8 percent), iron ore - 39.085 million tons (growth of 9.2 percent ), copper ore - 95.343 million tons (growth of 21.5 percent), gold ore - 19.725 million tons (growth of 6.1 percent), chrome concentrate - 4.579 million tons tons (growth of 10.4 percent).

The gasoline output in January-December 2017 amounted to 3,072 million tons, which is 4.2 percent more than in 2016.

In 2017, kerosene was produced in the amount of 299,500 tons (an increase of 16.7 percent compared to the previous year), liquefied propane and butane - 2,315 million tons (growth of 9.7 percent), gasoil - 4,409 million tons ( growth of 5.2 percent), fuel oil - 3,365 million tons (growth of 8.5 percent), ferroalloys - 1,947 million tons (6.6 percent growth), flat steel production - 2.73 million tons (growth of 0, 1 percent), refined lead - 147,300 tons (growth of 9.9 percent), zinc - 329,100 tons (growth of one percent), refined copper - 425,600 (growth of 4.2 percent ).

In Kazakhstan, the volume of electricity production in January-December 2017 amounted to 103.139 billion kW / h, which is 9 percent more than in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Growing oil output pushes Kazakhstan to make accurate choice
Commentary 5 January 10:58
Growing oil output pushes Kazakhstan to make accurate choice
Oil&Gas 28 December 2017 17:02
Kazakhstan, Karachaganak shareholders may settle disagreements in early 2018
Oil&Gas 25 December 2017 20:57
British company secures contract on TengizChevrOil project
Oil&Gas 25 November 2017 10:15
Turkey denies permission to several companies to conduct oil & gas exploration
Oil&Gas 22 November 2017 13:01
Shell eyes oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 17 November 2017 14:39
Kazakhstan launches Pavlodar oil refinery
Oil&Gas 26 October 2017 20:08
Kazakh plant to produce special equipment for repairing oil and gas wells
Central Asia 24 October 2017 18:32
Diversification of Turkmen gas supplies in focus of int'l expo
Turkmenistan 20 October 2017 09:46
Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector down
Oil&Gas 16 October 2017 17:22
Kazakhstan ups oil output
Kazakhstan 13 October 2017 23:00
Capex on oil&gas project’s to rise, despite low prices
Oil&Gas 2 October 2017 11:42
Turkmenistan eyes to increase export of oil, gas chemical products
Oil&Gas 27 September 2017 11:59
Iran prepared for 500,000 bpd oil swap in the Caspian
Business 18 August 2017 20:34
GE Oil & Gas UK Ltd opens branch in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16 August 2017 16:17
Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil, gas sector up
Oil&Gas 15 August 2017 18:16
Uzbek president mulls new projects with LUKOIL head
Uzbekistan 29 June 2017 11:57
Turkmenistan intensifies national oil and gas company’s activity
Oil&Gas 18 June 2017 13:44