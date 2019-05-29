Azerbaijan's output of oil products increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29
By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:
In January-April 2019, production of oil products in Azerbaijan in total amounted to 1.02 billion manats, which is 3.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.
SOCAR, which is the sole producer of oil products in Azerbaijan, is currently modernizing its processing facilities as the fuel consumption has increased in the country.
Azerbaijan produced 4.76 million tons of oil products in 2018 compared to 4.65 million tons in 2017.
Azerbaijan’s output of oil products:
|
Oil products
|
January-April 2019 (1,000 tons)
|
January-April 2018 (1,000 tons)
|
Difference (%)
|
Gasoline
|
397.7
|
414.4
|
96.0
|
Naphtha
|
104.2
|
73.5
|
141.8
|
Kerosene
|
196.5
|
191.6
|
102.6
|
Diesel fuel
|
682.0
|
667.8
|
102.1
|
Fuel oil
|
25.7
|
23.5
|
109.4
|
Lubricants
|
5.4
|
14.0
|
30.0
|
Oil bitumen
|
49.2
|
85.1
|
57.8
|
Oil coke
|
81.8
|
88.1
|
92.8
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 22)
