Production of Iran's South Yaran oil field increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The oil production at the South Yaran joint oil field in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran (this field is called Majnoon field in Iraq) was increased as a result of drilling and commissioning of six new wells, said Head of South Yaran Oil Field Development Project Homayoun Kazemeini, Trend reports citing Iranian Petroleum Engineering & Development company.

According to Kazemeini, it is planned to drill 18 wells in the South Yaran oil field.

Kazemeini added that the goal is to increase production in this field by 25,000 barrels per day.

South Yaran Oil Field is one of the jointly implemented Iranian-Iraqi projects, located to the west of the Karun River and 130 km southwest of the Ahvaz County of Iran’s Khuzestan Province.

The field contains 550 million barrels of oil and it is possible to extract 50 million barrels of it. The heavy oil grade of this field is API 20. A project to extract 50,000 barrels of oil per day from this field is being implemented.