Turkmenistan appoints new heads of state structures in oil, gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed new officials on positions in state structures of the country's oil and gas sector, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan information portal.



Thus, the head of state appointed Batyr Amanov as the new head of the Turkmengas state concern . Previously, Amanov was the General Director of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries.



Temporary performance of duties of the general director in Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries was assigned to the chief engineer of the enterprise.



Shahym Abdyrahmanov, who was previously the Chairman of the Turkmengeologiya State Corporation, was appointed as the rector of the rector of the International University of Oil and Gas.

Meanwhile, Merdan Roziyev was appointed the Chairman of the state Turkmengeologiya State Corporation.



The head of the state instructed to improve the production of the above mentioned structures, based on the situation that has developed in connection with the decline in world prices for hydrocarbon resources.

The Turkmen president also noted the need to intensify development of oil and gas complexes in the Turkmen part of the Caspian sea and increase foreign investments in this sector.

In 1H2020, the plan for oil and gas condensate production was exceeded by 7.6 percent, oil refining - by 2.6 percent, gasoline production – by 5.1 percent, diesel fuel – by 5.1 percent. The growth rate of liquefied gas production was exceeded by 12.2 percent.



---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva