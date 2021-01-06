Kazakhstan could contribute towards diversification of sources for European market

Oil&Gas 6 January 2021 07:01 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan could contribute towards diversification of sources for European market
Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview)
Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview)
Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone tends to normalize - Russian FM
Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone tends to normalize - Russian FM
Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war to be studied by experts - Russian expert
Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war to be studied by experts - Russian expert
Latest
FM Zarif congratulates end of diplomatic crisis in Qatar Politics 08:23
Over the past 15 years, 26 thousand people became citizens of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 08:17
Indian fighter jet crashes Other News 07:38
Kazakhstan could contribute towards diversification of sources for European market Oil&Gas 07:01
Indonesia deploys 83,566 police, army personnel to escort COVID-19 vaccine Other News 06:20
World Bank projects global economy to grow by 4 pct in 2021 with widespread vaccination Economy 05:44
CBA shares data on lending to energy, chemistry, and natural resources sector Finance 05:01
North Korea's Kim says economic plan failed as rare party congress begins Economy 04:19
New daily coronavirus cases in UK top 60,000 for first time Europe 03:28
Peruvian minister raises 'controversy' over Pfizer vaccine liability clause Other News 02:35
Number of jobless people in Germany edges up in December Economy 01:47
British IT consulting company becomes largest shareholder of Georgian software company Apollo 11 Business 00:59
Arab League chief welcomes reconciliation agreement with Qatar Arab World 00:15
France to cull 600,000 poultry to stem bird flu Europe 5 January 23:43
Confession of defeat by Nikol Pashinyan: Origins of 44-day war Politics 5 January 23:15
Baku Stock Exchange conducts first placement of Finance Ministry's bonds in 2021 Finance 5 January 23:13
It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO Politics 5 January 22:43
Pensions increase in Georgia Finance 5 January 22:31
Turkish companies seeking to increase cooperation with Iran - Envoy Business 5 January 22:22
Aral Sea recovery plan to proceed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 5 January 22:18
National Bank of Georgia to continue foreign exchange interventions in 2021 Finance 5 January 21:32
Turkey reports over 14 494 daily virus cases Turkey 5 January 21:24
Production volume at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas condensate field to increase in 2021 Oil&Gas 5 January 20:53
Azerbaijan hoists state flag at Bartaz outpost of Horadiz border detachment (PHOTO) Politics 5 January 20:50
Armenian FM’s illegal visit to Karabakh region contradicts trilateral declaration - MFA Politics 5 January 20:14
Health condition of editor-in-chief of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency stabilizes Society 5 January 19:51
Giyasli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation (PHOTO) Politics 5 January 19:44
Azerbaijan neutralizes unexploded mines and ammunition in Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 5 January 19:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 6 Oil&Gas 5 January 19:19
Georgian Hualing FIZ implements significant projects in various fields Business 5 January 19:19
Iran to offer opportunities for industrial entrepreneurs in Shahid Rajaee port Business 5 January 18:50
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Allikend village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 January 18:30
Georgian Enguri HPP to be shut down from January 20 Oil&Gas 5 January 18:29
Remittances inflow to Georgia increases Finance 5 January 18:28
Energy transition to put pressure on oil demand, supply in mid-term Oil&Gas 5 January 18:16
Georgia announces tender on rehabilitation of Green and Blue Corridor in Abastumani Construction 5 January 18:10
Uzbekistan’s chamber of commerce launches electronic platform for local brands Uzbekistan 5 January 18:10
COVID-19 somewhat impacts EU-financed projects in Kazakhstan - official Business 5 January 18:09
Azerbaijan publishes latest COVID-19 infection statistics Society 5 January 18:03
Demand exceeded supply at auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan since second quarter of 2020 Finance 5 January 18:01
Amount of foreign currency sold to Azerbaijani banks disclosed Finance 5 January 17:58
Real estate incomes in Azerbaijani non-life insurance market spike Finance 5 January 17:55
One of Azerbaijani insurance companies to be liquidated Finance 5 January 17:55
ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at our invitation in January - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:53
Carmaker Bentley posts record 2020 sales thanks to China boost Europe 5 January 17:52
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:52
Italy’s Naples City Council adopts document in support of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:51
UNESCO is not branch of any country - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:44
UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran Society 5 January 17:43
Uzbekistan to ensure transparency in spending of financial aid from int’l organizations Finance 5 January 17:42
Russia allows import of dried fruits from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Business 5 January 17:37
UAE's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Dec. 2020 Business 5 January 17:36
Poetry Days of Vagif, “Khari Bulbul” festival must be restored in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:34
Overall destruction in liberated lands being recorded - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:34
Georgian cement company plans to increase productivity Business 5 January 17:30
Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road, Lachin corridor are open to us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:30
LPG-powered vehicles pollute environment less - Azerbaijan's ecology ministry Oil&Gas 5 January 17:26
My father and I attended Poetry Days of Vagif. It makes one’s heart ache to see Vagif's mausoleum now - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:25
Armenians allegedly wanted to repair mosque in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:24
I declare Shusha to be capital of Azerbaijani culture - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:20
There have been quite few unpleasant situations in Ministry of Culture - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:19
State budget for 2021 to restore economic growth in Azerbaijan - CAERC's director Finance 5 January 17:16
Moderna to supply Israel with vaccine 'shortly' US 5 January 17:16
International airport will be built in Fuzuli on my instructions - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 17:14
Review of Georgia’s major economic events in 2020 Business 5 January 17:11
Today, Armenians living in the Karabakh region already understand that they can live normally only within Azerbaijani state - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 5 January 17:07
Liberated church of Khudavang has been returned to its true owners - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 17:01
Some words recently introduced into Azerbaijani language interfere with purity of our language - President Aliyev Politics 5 January 16:59
This year we must widely celebrate anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 16:58
Mugham centers will be established in liberated lands now - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 January 16:57
Azerbaijan reveals crude oil production outlook for 2021 Oil&Gas 5 January 16:55
Iran increases petrochemical production by reforming quotas Business 5 January 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 2,479 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 January 16:45
Kazakhstan introducing modern technology to boost waste processing volumes Kazakhstan 5 January 16:40
State Commission reveals number of missing Azerbaijani citizens in First Karabakh War Politics 5 January 16:39
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 5 January 16:38
Belarus significantly increases exports of beef meat to Uzbekistan Business 5 January 16:29
Gas supply from Mubarek gas processing plant in Uzbekistan fully restored Oil&Gas 5 January 16:28
Georgia can become one of largest exporters of blueberries Business 5 January 16:28
Fruits and vegetables lead in price increase in Uzbekistan in December 2020 Uzbekistan 5 January 16:27
Iran talks issue of containing S.Korean vessel Politics 5 January 16:27
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture (PHOTO) Politics 5 January 16:27
Iran announces volume of enriched uranium Nuclear Program 5 January 16:26
Rise in gasoline prices in Azerbaijan to balance risks of fuel selling companies' losses Transport 5 January 16:10
Azerbaijan's banking sector demonstrated stable asset growth trend by late 2020 Finance 5 January 16:07
Russia - main supplier of polymer products to Turkmenistan from EAEU Business 5 January 16:07
Turkey next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle - Turkish Defense Minister Turkey 5 January 16:05
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Dec. 2020 Business 5 January 16:02
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Jahangirbayli village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 January 16:01
Kazakhstan to take measures to develop hydrogen energy technologies Kazakhstan 5 January 15:59
Georgia's Agency of Innovations and Technologies allocates grants for startups Business 5 January 15:49
Azerbaijani citizens affected by Armenian aggression continue getting financial aid Society 5 January 15:46
Two more Azerbaijani prisoners freed from Armenian captivity (PHOTO) Society 5 January 15:43
Georgia sees increase in fresh apple exports Business 5 January 15:42
IBRD, IDA to finance expenditures of Uzbekistan’s state budget Finance 5 January 15:38
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to sell its share in several subsidiaries Business 5 January 15:29
Azerbaijani, Russian squads undergo training before de-mining actions in Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 5 January 15:29
Azerbaijan developing strategy for tourism sector in liberated territories Tourism 5 January 15:12
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 5 Society 5 January 15:07
All news